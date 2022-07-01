READING, Pa. - JoJo Romero continues to rehab his way back to the big club in Philadelphia. The reliever having undergone Tommy John surgery was away from the game for over a year.
The southpaw came into the Phillies system as a starter before transitioning to a relief role.
2021 came with some struggles for Romero prior to the injury. Now, he's eager to be back in the diamond, working on his craft and building back up to the MLB level.
Romero has spent time down in Florida prior to getting back to Double-A Reading. He has mentioned the game-like feel that he's experienced wherever he's been.
With work still to be done, Romero is glad to be back on the mound.