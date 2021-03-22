Lehigh Valley IronPigs manager Gary Jones will be back for the Pigs this season after the team didn't play in 2020. First, he will help with the taxi squad program for the Philadelphia Phillies in the month of April.
Jones is eager to get back to Coca-Cola Park after spring training, a sign that the Triple-A season will be even closer.
For the taxi squad, Jones noted that he plans to keep workouts similar to major league games and schedules to keep players ready in case they get called up to the big leagues.