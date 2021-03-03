ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs have announced their coaching staff for the 2021 season, and manager Gary Jones will be returning for his fourth season with the ball club.
Jones was slated to be the manager last season prior to the cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be his eighth season as a manager at the Triple-A level.
Along with Jones, the rest of the coaching staff was announced. Two familiar faces will be seen around the clubhouse in 2021, Darryl Robinson is back as the hitting coach and Mike Lidge returns as the strength and conditioning coach.
Two new faces will be joining the staff this season, Aaron Fultz is the new pitching coach and Christian Bermudez will be the athletic trainer. Fultz has been in the Phillies organization since 2012, coaching at every level other than MLB and Triple-A.
For Bermudez, this will be his first season within the Phillies organization, having spent his first eight seasons in the Houston Astros organization.