INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Josef Newgarden finally captured his long-awaited Indianapolis 500 on Sunday and gave team owner Roger Penske his 19th and first since buying Indianapolis Motor Speedway, making an audacious pass of defending race winner Marcus Ericsson during a frantic 2.5-mile sprint to the finish.
After the race was red-flagged for the third time in the closing laps, Newgarden was moved from fourth to second by race control. The two-time IndyCar champion, who had been 0 for 11 in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” took advantage of it by slingshotting around Ericsson on the restart and then holding him off through the last two turns for the win.
Newgarden brought his Chevrolet-powered car to a stop on the front stretch, jumped out and found a hole in the fence, diving into part of a crowd estimated at more than 300,000 to celebrate. Then he climbed the fence to mimic longtime Team Penske driver and four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves.
Ericsson finished second in a Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing. He was followed by Santino Ferrucci, who gave 88-year-old A.J. Foyt his team’s best finish in the race he won four times since Kenny Bräck won it in 1999.
Pole sitter Alex Palou, the race favorite, was fourth for Ganassi and Alexander Rossi rounded out the top five for Arrow McLaren. Nazareth native Marco Andretti finished in the middle of the pack at 17th.
1 Josef Newgarden
2 Marcus Ericsson
3 Santino Ferrucci
4 Alex Palou
5 Alexander Rossi
6 Scott Dixon
7 Takuma Sato
8 Conor Daly
9 Colton Herta
10 Rinus VeeKay
11 Ryan Hunter-Reay
12 Callum Ilott
13 Devlin DeFrancesco
14 Scott McLaughlin
15 Helio Castroneves
16 Tony Kanaan
17 Marco Andretti
18 Jack Harvey
19 Christian Lundgaard
20 Ed Carpenter
21 Benjamin Pedersen
22 Graham Rahal
23 Will Power
24 Pato O'Ward
25 Simon Pagenaud
26 Agustin Canapino
27 Felix Rosenqvist
28 Kyle Kirkwood
29 David Malukas
30 Romain Grosjean
31 Sting Ray Robb
32 RC Enerson
33 Katherine Legge