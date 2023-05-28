IndyCar Indy 500 Auto Racing

Josef Newgarden (2) competes during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Indianapolis.

 Darron Cummings - staff, AP

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Josef Newgarden finally captured his long-awaited Indianapolis 500 on Sunday and gave team owner Roger Penske his 19th and first since buying Indianapolis Motor Speedway, making an audacious pass of defending race winner Marcus Ericsson during a frantic 2.5-mile sprint to the finish.

After the race was red-flagged for the third time in the closing laps, Newgarden was moved from fourth to second by race control. The two-time IndyCar champion, who had been 0 for 11 in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” took advantage of it by slingshotting around Ericsson on the restart and then holding him off through the last two turns for the win.

Newgarden brought his Chevrolet-powered car to a stop on the front stretch, jumped out and found a hole in the fence, diving into part of a crowd estimated at more than 300,000 to celebrate. Then he climbed the fence to mimic longtime Team Penske driver and four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves.

Ericsson finished second in a Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing. He was followed by Santino Ferrucci, who gave 88-year-old A.J. Foyt his team’s best finish in the race he won four times since Kenny Bräck won it in 1999.

Pole sitter Alex Palou, the race favorite, was fourth for Ganassi and Alexander Rossi rounded out the top five for Arrow McLaren. Nazareth native Marco Andretti finished in the middle of the pack at 17th.

1 Josef Newgarden

2 Marcus Ericsson

3 Santino Ferrucci

4 Alex Palou

5 Alexander Rossi

6 Scott Dixon

7 Takuma Sato

8 Conor Daly

9 Colton Herta

10 Rinus VeeKay

11 Ryan Hunter-Reay

12 Callum Ilott

13 Devlin DeFrancesco

14 Scott McLaughlin

15 Helio Castroneves

16 Tony Kanaan

17 Marco Andretti

18 Jack Harvey

19 Christian Lundgaard

20 Ed Carpenter

21 Benjamin Pedersen

22 Graham Rahal

23 Will Power

24 Pato O'Ward

25 Simon Pagenaud

26 Agustin Canapino

27 Felix Rosenqvist

28 Kyle Kirkwood

29 David Malukas

30 Romain Grosjean

31 Sting Ray Robb

32 RC Enerson

33 Katherine Legge