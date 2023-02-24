CLEARWATER, Fl. - With the first full week of workouts in the books, the Philadelphia Phillies will begin Grapefruit league play on Saturday afternoon. The Phillies starting things off with split squad games.
Several members of the squad hitting the road to take on Detroit, while the rest will remain home against New York.
The split squad, means that fans in attendance at Baycare Ballpark on Saturday will get a good look at some of the new faces on this Phillies roster. One of the new faces is also a familiar one, Josh Harrison.
Harrison after being cut by the Phillies back in 2020, has hit. 270 over three seasons with Washington, Oakland and Chicago. Coming back to Philadelphia, he is hoping to be a contributor for another deep playoff run with the Phillies.