CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Josh Ockimey hit a seventh inning grand slam and Lehigh Valley defeated Charlotte 6-3 on Sunday night at Truist Park.
Ockimey also had a sacrifice fly and finished with five RBI. Donny Sands contributed an RBI single for the IronPigs. Cristopher Sanchez pitched five scoreless innings to earn the win.
Lehigh Valley (49-41) heads into the mid-season break in sole possession of first place in the International League East. They will resume the schedule when they host Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a three-game series on Friday.