Juniata edges Moravian

Juniata staves off a late comeback attempt to defeat Moravian 63-53 in a Landmark Conference women's basketball game in Johnston Hall on Saturday afternoon. With the setback, the Greyhounds dropped to 10-5 overall and 2-2 in conference play.
Maddie Capuano, a Liberty graduated, led Moravian with 15 points as she moved to 24th all-time in school history for career scoring. Juniata was led by Grace Long who recorded a game-high 16 points.
The Greyhounds return to action on Jan. 16 with a home game against Drew. The game is schedule to begin at 7 p.m.