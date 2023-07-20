Justin Peiffer from Lebanon to NASCAR

LONG POND, Pa. - There is some local flare on pit road at Pocono Raceway. Lebanon's own Justin Peiffer is currently part of the pit crew to Ty Gibbs, living out his dream in NASCAR.
Peiffer, a Cedar Crest High School product, is the interior mechanic/tire specialist for Joe Gibbs Racing. Specifically working on the number 54 Monster Energy Toyota of Ty Gibbs.
This dream job started back when Peiffer saw an ad for the NASCAR Technical Institute. With plenty of ups and downs since that time, he has stuck it out to make it with Joe Gibbs Racing.
Peiffer will have plenty of family on hand this weekend at the Tricky Triangle.
(Video Courtesy: Joe Gibbs Racing)