WYOMISSING, Pa. - Wyomissing will be represented on the national stage this weekend. Jven Williams, the Penn State commit will be taking place in the All-American Bowl.
The best high school football players from around the country take part in this annual all-star game. This event held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Williams, an All-State linemen during the 2022 season, and five-star recruit has more than earned his spot in this national game. He was one of the top recruits at his position in the country.
Kickoff for the All-American Game is set for 1:00 PM on NBC.