NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton hasn't pushed far into the District 11 playoffs in their last few appearances, but the Konkrete Kids will look to do it with some newcomers this winter.
The EPC team los eight players to graduation this offseason, but head coach Coy Stampone likes the returners he has on the court this year.
"We've got Kerbacher coming off the football team, a three sport athlete," Stampone said. "We've got Isaac Harris, the junior. He started for me as a freshman. So those guys along with some key guys from our JV group, Lesko, and Cooper King, and Jackson Fehnel, and some other guys. I'm looking forward to it."
With the current three-week pause in the season, coaches and players are trying to stay mentally focused while being kept away from court in anticipation for their first game.
The EPC is currently slated to start its season on January 15. Stampone looks forward to facing quality teams in the new county-based divisions this season.