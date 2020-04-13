PHILADELPHIA - Legendary Philadelphia Phillies broadcaster is known as one of the best figures in the history of the franchise. He also is remembered among the best contributors to the game of baseball in history.
In 2002, Kalas was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. The team's long-time broadcaster was honored to be mentioned among some other notable commentators from around the league over the decades.
Kalas was lauded by his then broadcast partners, Larry Andersen and Chris Wheeler, during the week leading up to his induction.
Kalas, who began broadcasting Phillies games in 1971, passed away in 2009.
Monday is the 11th anniversary of the passing of legendary Phillies broadcaster Harry Kalas. This story is a re-air of a story from Dave Lesko in July 2002.