The seeding for NFL postseason are set, except for the final spot in the NFC which is dependent on the outcome of the Sunday Night Football game between Detroit and Green Bay.
If the Packers win, they will get the No. 7 and play at San Francisco next week. Otherwise, Seattle will travel to Levi's Stadium to face the 49ers.
No. 1 seeds Kansas City and Philadelphia receive a first round bye and the right to host games throughout the playoffs. Each will face the lowest remaining seed following the wild card weekend contests.
AFC
No. 1 Chiefs (14-3), bye
No. 7 Dolphins (9-8) at No. 2 Bills (13-3)
No. 6 Ravens (10-7) at No. 3 Bengals (12-4)
No. 5 Chargers (10-7) at No. 4 Jaguars (9-8)
NFC
No. 1 Eagles (14-3), bye
No. 7 Seahawks/Packers at No. 2 49ers (14-3)
No. 6 Giants (9-7-1) at No. 3 Vikings (13-4)
No. 5 Cowboys (12-5) at No. 4 Buccaneers (8-9)