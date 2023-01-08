Broncos Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles as Denver Broncos linebacker Wyatt Ray (52) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

 Charlie Riedel - staff, AP

The seeding for NFL postseason are set, except for the final spot in the NFC which is dependent on the outcome of the Sunday Night Football game between Detroit and Green Bay.

If the Packers win, they will get the No. 7 and play at San Francisco next week. Otherwise, Seattle will travel to Levi's Stadium to face the 49ers.

No. 1 seeds Kansas City and Philadelphia receive a first round bye and the right to host games throughout the playoffs. Each will face the lowest remaining seed following the wild card weekend contests.

AFC

No. 1 Chiefs (14-3), bye

No. 7 Dolphins (9-8) at No. 2 Bills (13-3)

No. 6 Ravens (10-7) at No. 3 Bengals (12-4)

No. 5 Chargers (10-7) at No. 4 Jaguars (9-8)

NFC

No. 1 Eagles (14-3), bye

No. 7 Seahawks/Packers at No. 2 49ers (14-3)

No. 6 Giants (9-7-1) at No. 3 Vikings (13-4)

No. 5 Cowboys (12-5) at No. 4 Buccaneers (8-9)