KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown's road win streak came to an end last Saturday against Indiana University of Pennsylvania. The Golden Bears and Crimson Hawks combining for 35 fourth quarter points in a thrilling finish.
For Golden Bear wide receiver Jerry Kapp, he continued to stuff the stat sheet in the effort. Kapp reeled in two touchdown passes to bring his total up to three on the season.
This Saturday the Golden Bears return home for a meeting with Seton Hill. Kapp, familiar with this opponent, he transferred from Hill. The most consistent target for the KU offense has got the job done regardless of who has been throwing the ball.
Both Eric Nickel and Donny Blaine have taken snaps this season, and whoever it is Saturday, the Golden Bears will be looking to bounce back.