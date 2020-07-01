EASTON, Pa. - Jody Karam took to the mat as a Red Rover during his high school wrestling days. His journey has now brought him back to the school as the boys head coach.
Karam spent 26 years at Liberty before walking away from coaching, and during his time away he realized that he missed it too much. "Something was missing and it was coaching the kids and I realized that's what I'm here to do" said Karam.
The phone has been buzzing and ringing off the hook since he accepted the position, from congrats to division one college coaches reaching out to start a connection with the head coach.
Stepping back to step forward as the new Easton coach put it, saying his 26 years at Liberty prepared him for this moment. Karam is also eager to work with coach Jordan Kutler and the newly formed girls wrestling team.