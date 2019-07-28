Sports

Karam resigns as Liberty wrestling coach

By:

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 06:43 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 10:37 PM EDT

Karam resigns as Liberty wrestling coach

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Jody Karam resigned as Liberty's head wrestling coach, the school announced on Saturday evening. Karam leaves after serving in the role for 26 years.

Karam leaves as the winningest head coach of any sport in the Bethlehem Area School District with a record of 362-150-1 as the leader of the Hurricanes.

"Coach Karam built a program that grows young men of character," BASD superintendent Dr. Joseph Roy said in a statement. "Sportsmanship, integrity, loyalty and dedication are traits Coach Karam taught and are traits that serve our wrestlers well in their adult lives."

The team will open a search for his replacement immediately.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Karam resigns as Liberty wrestling coach

Karam resigns as Liberty wrestling coach

Eagles sign cornerback Orlando Scandrick
69 News

Eagles sign cornerback Orlando Scandrick

Tides take 4-1 win over Pigs

Tides take 4-1 win over Pigs

Albies hits slam, Braves rout burgundy-clad Phillies 15-7

Albies hits slam, Braves rout burgundy-clad Phillies 15-7

Fightins, Fisher Cats split Saturday doubleheader

Fightins, Fisher Cats split Saturday doubleheader

Parkland, Northampton notch A-Town ThrowDown wins

Parkland, Northampton notch A-Town ThrowDown wins

Jennifer Lopez pauses Miami concert to wish A-Rod happy birthday
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez pauses Miami concert to wish A-Rod happy birthday

Red Sox's Mookie Betts promised a fan he would homer for him
Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Red Sox's Mookie Betts promised a fan he would homer for him

Tour de France: Egan Bernal set to become first Colombian to win title
2018 Getty Images

Tour de France: Egan Bernal set to become first Colombian to win title

Shayna Jack: Australian swimmer tests positive for 'banned substance'
2018 Getty Images

Shayna Jack: Australian swimmer tests positive for 'banned substance'