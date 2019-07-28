Karam resigns as Liberty wrestling coach

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Jody Karam resigned as Liberty's head wrestling coach, the school announced on Saturday evening. Karam leaves after serving in the role for 26 years.

Karam leaves as the winningest head coach of any sport in the Bethlehem Area School District with a record of 362-150-1 as the leader of the Hurricanes.

"Coach Karam built a program that grows young men of character," BASD superintendent Dr. Joseph Roy said in a statement. "Sportsmanship, integrity, loyalty and dedication are traits Coach Karam taught and are traits that serve our wrestlers well in their adult lives."

The team will open a search for his replacement immediately.