NAZARETH, Pa. - With the IndyCar season, along with most of the sports world, on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league took their drivers to the virtual track this past weekend which worked out well for Sage Karam.
The Nazareth native won the first iRacing event for IndyCar, which was held at the virtual Watkins Glen track, and was streamed online and received over half a million views.
The success from the inaugural event has motivated IndyCar officials to extend the iRacing schedule with their actual 2020 campaign still on hold. IndyCar and iRacing have partnered for six more virtual races. Additionally, the next one, which is set for this weekend, will be broadcast nationally for the first time on NBC Sports Network.
Karam experienced immediate success as he has years of training. He first began simulated race car driving at age 12. His win last weekend earned him an appearance on SportsCenter as well.
Obviously Karam wants to get back to regular racing, and life, as soon as possible, but he will enjoy the virtual tracks for the time being.
Video Courtesy: iRacing/YouTube