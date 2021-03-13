HERSHEY, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic's Tyler Kasak won state gold as several other local wrestlers placed at the PIAA 3A individual wrestling championships on Saturday at the Giant Center.

Kasak won the 126 pound title for the Golden Hawks.

The highlights and results from the other remaining weight classes will be on 69 News at 10 p.m.

106-138 Pound Local Place Winners:

106---Carson Wagner 5th (Northampton), Josh Jasionowicz 8th (Stroudsburg)

113---Charlie Bunting 5th (Nazareth), Cael McIntyre 6th (Becahi) Mason Ziegler 7th (Quakertown)

120---Dante Frinzi 4th (Becahi), Keanu Manuel 6th (Downingtown East)

126---Tyler Kasak CHAMP (Becahi), Dom Findora 4th (Downingtown West), Patrick Snoke 6th (Northampton)

132--- Nathan Lucier 4th (Coatesville), Matt Mayer 6th (Becahi), Dom Wheatley 7th (Nazareth)

138---Andrew Harmon 7th (Becahi), Chance Babb (Boyertown)