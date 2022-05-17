ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Central Catholic has found the successor to legendary head coach, Michael Kopp. The Vikettes program will be lead by Kathy Davidowich.
Davidowich began her career at the CYO level over 40 years ago. She has experience on the court as a player, a Whitehall High School alum the newest Vikette continued her playing career at Kutztown University.
Her playing career in college was short lived, two years, due to an ACL injury.
Following her time on the court as a player, Davidowich pursued a spot on the sideline. She spent her first 12 years of coaching at St. Thomas More. After over decade as a CYO coach, she took moved on to JV and as an assistant coach at Saucon Valley.
Three years ago, Davidowich was tabbed head coach of the Panthers girls basketball program.
A new era has officially begun for the Vikettes.