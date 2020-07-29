BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Several Berks area Tennis players will be heading to Iowa this week to play on the "Court of Dreams", among those is Kaushik Das.
Das has proven himself as one of best Tennis players in the county during the Comeback Classic series this Summer. He was named the 2019 Eastern PA Tennis Pro of the Year, and has throughly enjoyed the competition from the Comeback Classics.
For the trip out to Iowa, Das will be sharing this experience with his family who plan to join him for the Court of Dreams Classic.