PHOENIX, Az. - The Philadelphia Eagles have a core group of players in the desert looking for their second Super Bowl ring. That type of veteran presence can go a long way during the week.
On day two of media availability at the team hotel in Chandler, several players making their first trip to this stage were asked about the veteran guiding them the most. Of that group the one name that was said the most, Jason Kelce.
Kelce was drafted by Andy Reid in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He has been the leader on the offensive line for nearly a decade.
When asked about getting guys who are new to the moment focused and ready, Darius Slay and Dallas Goedert both mentioned Kelce. He's the kind of guy that when he talks, everyone turns their head and listens.
Fellow linemen Lane Johnson, Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham among the veterans looking to help keep the teams composure during the hectic week.