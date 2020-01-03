PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was named an NFL first-team all-pro for a third consecutive season. The teams were announced on Friday.
Kelce was the lone Eagles offensive player to play every offensive snap this season.
The accolade comes for the offensive lineman as the Eagles continue preparations for this Sunday's wildcard round match-up against the Seattle Seahawks. The team is preparing to may be without some more key players.
Zach Ertz was not cleared yet, but did practice on Friday. Miles Sanders practiced and is expecting to play on Sunday. Lane Johnson missed practice.
Kick-off for the playoff game is set for 4:40 p.m. on Sunday.