PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Eagles have been under the microscope by local and national pundits following their loss on Sunday night against the Redskins. Many calling this loss a blatant "tank" job.
Center Jason Kelce spoke up on Wednesday regarding the controversy that has surrounded this loss. A report about players needing to be held back or those confronting Doug Pederson surfaced, and Kelce wanted to squash them.
Kelce stating that the players had known that Nate Sudfeld was going to get some playing time during their final game on Sunday. His statement going against a conflicting report that came out in the Philadelphia Inquirer.