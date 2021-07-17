Legion, West Lawn v. Northampton highlights

READING, Pa. - West Lawn opening up their Legion Region 2 play against Northampton. The host Owls picking up a 4-1 win behind stellar pitching. 

Ryan Kelly allowed just one run through six innings for the Owls in the win. They would score one run in three out of the first four innings to take a 3-0 lead. Kelly scored the third run of the game, too. 

West Lawn advances into the winners bracket after day one. 