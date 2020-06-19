A busy weekend for NASCAR at Pocono Raceway is coming up at the end of this month. There will be five races in three days at the Tricky Triangle.
Among the events will be a doubleheader weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series, with a race on Saturday and Sunday. The jam-packed schedule adds on to an already busy recent few weeks for NASCAR drivers as they try to make up postponed races from earlier in the season due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Brad Keselowski spoke to media members on Friday about the shorter distances for the races in Long Pond at the end of the month of June and how drivers will approach it differently.