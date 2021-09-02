ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A three-run fifth inning is enough to push Lehigh Valley past Syracuse for their second win of the series, 3-2.
The IronPigs entered the fifth inning down 1-0, before Adam Haseley, C.J. Chatham and Darick Hall each hit RBI singles. The IronPigs would end the game with seven hits, providing just enough offense for the pitching staff.
A bullpen game for the Pigs, seven pitchers combined to allow just five hits while striking out 10 Mets batters.
Both teams are right back at it on Friday night.