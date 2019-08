NAZARETH, Pa. - Notable names are back again this fall for Nazareth on the gridiron. Third-year starting quarterback Anthony Harris as well as receiver Nathan Stefanik are set to again lead the Blue Eagles offense.

Harris had more than 2,700 passing yards and 27 touchdowns a year ago, with higher expectations for this season.

On the defensive end, head coach Tom Falzone has a strong unit ready to limit opponents.