PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Phillies general manager Matt Klentak spoke with members of the media on Tuesday via a virtual press conference about which members of the team tested positive for COVID-19.
Scott Kingery and Tommy Hunter tested positive and have yet to report to the team's training camp at Citizens Bank Park. Hector Neris tested positive, but cleared the MLB's coronavirus protocols already. Additionally, three coaches tested positive for COVID-19.
Adam Haseley reported for his first day of camp on Tuesday. His absence was due to a lab error where they team never received his test results.
Klentak discussed the team's situation, with permission from those involved, as well as the overall testing issues that have hampered teams across the league over the last few days.