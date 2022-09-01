BANGOR, Pa. - Bangor taking to their home turf on a Thursday night. The Slaters improving their record to, 2-0 cruising to a, 29-7 win over Jim Thorpe.
The Slaters defense stonewalling the Olympians for much of the night. Offensively, they rolled out to a 17-0 lead through three quarters of play. Ashton Kluska with three scores on the night, two of them adding to the breakout lead.
Olympians getting their lone score of the night at the start of the fourth quarter to make this game a little more interesting late. Kluska's third score of the game for the Slaters, a dagger for the win.