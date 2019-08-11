Sports

Knights hold Pigs scoreless

Charlotte wins 1-0

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Charlotte Knights blanked the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 1-0 at Coca-Cola Park on Saturday night. The lone run of the game came via a solo home run in the eighth inning by Ramon Torres.

Ramon Rosso started the game for the Pigs and pitches six scoreless innings, but did not get a decision. The game remained a scoreless tie until the eighth when Torres hit the solo homer off of JD Hammer (2-2) for the decisive play of the contest.

The IronPigs and Knights will conclude the series on Sunday as Lehigh Valley will look to avoid the sweep. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.

