Knights knock down Pigs, 9-2

By:

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 10:51 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 10:51 PM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Charlotte Knights scored early and pulled away late in a 9-2 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park. The loss dropped Lehigh Valley to 55-60 this season.

After trading runs in the opening frame of the game, the Knights scored again in the second, third, and fourth innings to take a 5-1 lead into the bottom of the fourth. Deivy Grullon crossed the plate in the home half of the fourth inning, which made it 4-2.

Two home runs by Charlotte in the ninth sealed the win, which was highlighted by a three-run homer by Yermin Mercedes.

JoJo Romero started for Lehigh Valley and suffered the loss. He is now 3-3 this season.

The two teams are scheduled to play on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

