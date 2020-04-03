READING, Pa. - Reading Royals defenseman Eric Knodel was named to the All-ECHL second team on Friday for his performance in the shortened 2019-20 season. It is the third straight All-ECHL honor for the sixth-year player.
The 29-year old finished fourth among ECHL defenseman with 32 assists and was sixth in points with 39. Both of those totals led the Royals defensive unit.
This marks the third straight season a Royals player earned a spot on an All-ECHL team, the first time that has happened in program history.
The 2019-20 ECHL season was suspended and subsequently canceled in March as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the U.S. The Royals had clinched a spot in the Kelly Cup playoffs before play was stopped.