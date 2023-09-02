ALLENTOWN (Video courtesy of Service Electric) - Kody Clemens had three extra-base hits and drove in six runs to power Lehigh Valley to a 14-6 win over Syracuse on Saturday at Coca-Cola Park.
Clemens had a pair of doubles, but the big blow was a fourth-inning grand slam that put the IronPigs up 8-1. The Mets would close to 8-6 in the seventh, but Darick Hall keyed a five-run eighth inning with a three-run home run.
It is the fifth straight win for Lehigh Valley who are in a tie with Durham atop the International League East second-half standings. The IronPigs will go for a series sweep of Syracuse on Sunday.