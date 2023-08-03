ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley continued its winning ways over Buffalo on Thursday night with a, 7-1 win. Drew Hutchison earning the win with eight strong innings of work.
Kody Clemens getting things going for the IronPigs early on with a solo home run, his fifth of the season. Klemens would hit his sixth of the season later in the game for the seventh run of the night.
After the Bisons tied things up in the top of the third, the IronPigs would respond immediately in the bottom half. Cal Stevenson with the second home run of the night for the Pigs, a solo shot to take the lead right back, 2-1.
In the fifth, Weston Wilson drove in two more runs with a single to right field, 4-1. Cal Stevenson would drive in the fifth run on a sac-fly in the seventh prior to Clemens second home run.
