PHILADELPHIA- The Philadelphia Flyers will be without Travis Konecny for the foreseeable future. The team announced on Monday that due to his concussion he will be out indefinitely.
Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault commented on losing Konecny, which was released by the Flyers on Twitter.
“He’s been our best scorer and he’s found a way to contribute offensively and defensively," Vigneault said. We were using him five-on-five and the PP. It’s going to give the opportunity to someone else to see more ice time and step up and contribute.”
The 22-year old is the team's leading scorer so far this season with 28 points.