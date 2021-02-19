NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - The Northampton girls' basketball team is 4-4 this season, but the Konkrete Kids are hopeful that their best basketball is still ahead of them this year.
The EPC team is coming off its biggest win of the season when it took down Nazareth last weekend. Northampton hopes that is a springboard for more success with games against Bethlehem Catholic, Parkland, and Emmaus coming up.
The team is eager to face teams from Lehigh County as they hope to improve even more heading into the District 11 tournament.