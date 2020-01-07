ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Central Catholic girls' basketball coach Mike Kopp is one win away from his 1,000th career victory. The Vikettes' leader currently sits at 999 wins, but Mother Nature has forced him to wait a little longer for his chance at the milestone.
Kopp and his team was set to visit East Stroudsburg South on Tuesday night, but the game was postponed due to the threat of the inclement weather. Central Catholic's next game is scheduled for Friday night at home against Pocono Mountain West.
Kopp has the state's record for most wins and was named the national girls' basketball coach of the year in 2014.