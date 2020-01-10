ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Central Catholic head girls' basketball coach Mike Kopp earned his 1,000th career win as his team defeated Pocono Mountain West 33-30 in an EPC battle on Friday night. The long time ACCHS hoops leader became just the third scholastic coach ever in Pennsylvania to reach 1,000 career victories.
Kopp is in his 44th season leading the program.
Central Catholic led by nine late in the third quarter of the close contest and then built the lead to double-digits in the fourth quarter. In the closing minutes of the contest, West closed the game, but fell short.