ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Mike Kopp has been coaching high school girls' basketball for 44 years. Over four decades leading teams leaves a lot of time to leave a mark on the sport and on his players.
The well-respected head coach of the Central Catholic girls' basketball team saw both the impact he left on his past players and what he has done for the sport on display last week when he hit 1,000 career wins. Former players were in attendance to support Kopp and celebrate a huge milestone.
The 1,000 career win mark has only been reached by a handful of scholastic basketball coaches in the state of Pennsylvania. Kopp is now among them, however, he is alone in one category. He is the only exclusively girls' basketball coach in Pennsylvania history to reach the 1,000 wins mark.
His wisdom, both in life and in basketball, is sought out today by his son, Josh Kopp, who is the head coach at Notre Dame Green Pond, as well as Colleen Nosovitch, a former player of Kopp's and the current assistant athletic director at Central Catholic.
To Kopp it was always about the players and making them better at the sport of basketball and the game of life. After all these years, it is easy to see his success on both fronts.