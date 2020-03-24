After days of speculation, the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo were officially postponed on Tuesday. IOC officials announced that the games would be pushed to a later start date, which was yet to be determined, but would start no later than the summer of 2021.
Originally it appeared the 2020 Olympics would go on as planned, but a growing reaction from Olympic teams put pressure on the IOC and then Canada announced it would not be sending any of its athletes to compete, unless the event was postponed.
Although the delayed timeline may not be ideal, Kristy Kowal, an Olympian who won silver in the 2000 Olympic Games, said that having the full atmosphere, with family and friends in attendance, is worth the wait.