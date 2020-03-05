READING, Pa. - Former Philadelphia Phillies standout John Kruk was in Reading on Thursday night in attendance at the Leaders and Legends Dinner at the DoubleTree. The annual event is hosted by the Olivet Boys & Girls Club.
Kruk was there as the special guest of the evening. He spoke about his experiences with the Phillies' new manager, Joe Girardi.
The Reading Fightin Phils and Baseballtown Charities were honored at the event as they were named Partner for Great Future honorees. Their general manager, Scott Hunsicker, was named the Champion of the Youth.