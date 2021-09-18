Kutztown and Albright posted wins on Saturday afternoon on the gridiron. The Golden Bears scored a 14-3 win over Seton Hill while the Lions took down Alvernia 31-21.
Saturday's battle was the first official match-up of the football programs between crosstown rivals Albright and Alvernia.
Eric Nickel tossed two touchdowns for the Golden Bears as the defense limited the Griffins offensively, including allowing just 97 passing yards.
The running game was rolling for the Lions in the rivalry triumph as Isaiah Shockley logged 174 yards and one touchdown. Albright QB Todd Shelley passed for 197 yards and two touchdowns.