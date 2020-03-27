KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown University softball team played just 22 games before the PSAC canceled the remainder of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Golden Bears were encouraged by their performance in abbreviated 2020 campaign.
KU went 15-7 in their early-season contests and were enjoying a trip in Winter Haven, Florida when they received the news that their season was being stopped due to concerns over the spreading outbreak. Before their final game, however, they were able to honor their lone senior, Taylor Knappenberger, with a senior day ceremony. Her parents were also in attendance as well.
The performances by the underclassmen, including a few key pitchers, leaves the Golden Bears eager for what is to come in 2021. Among the upcoming excitement next season is a career milestone for KU head coach Judy Lawes. Lawes is just eight wins away from reaching 1,000 in her career.
That is next year. For now, Lawes and the rest of the Golden Bears are staying ready for when they are able to hit the field again.