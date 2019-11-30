KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Notre Dame (Oh.) topped Kutztown 20-17 as the Falcons' kicked the game-winning 30-yard field goal with time expiring to end the Golden Bears' season and advance in the NCAA playoffs.
KU finished the season with an 11-2 record, which tied the program record for most wins in a single season.
Kutztown led 14-7 at halftime, but Notre Dame (Oh.) scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to come out victorious. The Golden Bears also committed five turnovers in the loss.
The Falcons rushed for 305 yards in the win that pushed them to the quarterfinals next weekend.