KUTZTOWN, Pa. - No. 25 Kutztown fell 5-2 to West Liberty in its first game in the 2021 NCAA Atlantic Region Softball Tournament, hosted by the Golden Bears at North Campus Field this week. KU bounced back for a 2-0 win over Shepherd in the second game of Thursday for the hosts in the double-elimination tournament.
The Hilltoppers jumped out to a 3-0 lead over the Golden Bears in the Thursday morning contest. A solo home run by Gillian Walsh cut the deficit to 3-1 after three innings.
KU made it 3-2 in the fourth frame, but West Liberty scored twice in the seventh to secure the win.
Kutztown advances to face East Stroudsburg in an elimination game on Friday afternoon.