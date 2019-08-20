KU football holds media day

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown University football team held media day on Tuesday ahead of its season opener on Sept. 7. This year's team, which was picked third in the PSAC East preseason poll, is optimistic for the weeks ahead.

The Golden Bears will have to replace Craig Reynolds, who is now in the NFL, but they do have redshirt-senior Colin DiGalbo as well as Eric Nickel, who both shared time under center and led the offense that averaged 38 points per game.

KU hosts Assumption in their season opener.