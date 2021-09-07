KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown football team climbed up the national rankings after a 19-0 win over Assumption in the team's season opener. The Golden Bears are now ranked 18th in the national coaches poll after starting in the 20th spot.
The football team isn't the only nationally-ranked program at KU. The women's soccer team is ranked 8th in the country while the field hockey team is ranked fifth.
Kutztown football is set for its first road game of the 2021 campaign this weekend when it travels to take on no. 15 Indiana (Pa.).