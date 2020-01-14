KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown University women's basketball team is in the midst of a battle for the division lead as the 2019-20 season shifts to the second half. The Golden Bears have strong defensive performances, but are looking for more consistency on the offensive end.
Head coach Janet Malouf has several players who can score in double-figures on any given night, but KU is hoping to get those performances more often down the stretch of the season.
The Golden Bears have the third ranked offense at the moment with a 9-6 record overall and a 6-3 mark in conference play.