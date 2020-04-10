KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The coronavirus pandemic has shuttered college campuses and gyms across the country to help stop the spread of COVID-19. For Kutztown University's student-athletes, that hasn't stopped their training.
The university's strength and conditioning coordinator Kevin Barry developed personalized workouts for each student-athlete to do from their home. Barry designed nine different routines for those who have joined the program and then he tailors it to what that individual has at their home.
The student-athlete doesn't need to have any equipment, but some have even built their own squat racks to maximize what they can do to stay in shape during this pandemic.