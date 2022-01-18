KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown mens basketball team is looking to turn things around from a short slump, while the Lady Golden Bears enter the nations top 25 rankings.
On the men's side, a brief COVID issue was met with back-to-back losses upon their return to the court. Monday night, the Golden Bears put an end to that slump with a win over West Chester.
The Golden Bears rode the shoulders of Kyree Genertt in their win over the Golden Rams. A career high in points in the win, the senior has helped his squad navigate the tough season so far.
On the women's side of things, the Lady Golden Bears are currently ranked 24th in the nation in the latest D2SIDA poll. They have just three loses on the season paired with 15 wins, and 8-1 in PSAC play.
Currently, the Lady Golden Bears are on a nine-game winning streak. During that streak, Rylee Derr set a new program mark for career points.
A tough road test lies ahead for KU with Bloomsburg on Wednesday night.