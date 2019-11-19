KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown University men's basketball team is out to a 1-2 start, but the Golden Bears have been shuffling the lineup due to injuries. KU has seen strong production from Reading High graduate Wesley Butler in the team's first few games.
KU has been without one of their captain's Moe Williams, due to injury, which has forced others into bigger roles and new learning opportunities. The team would like to have more time to get ready with conference play approaching, but they are learning quickly right now.
The Golden Bears visit Jefferson on Tuesday night.